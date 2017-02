Since 2001, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick have been a dynamic duo that has made a living dismantling the rest of the NFL.

The two have never really clashed with one another, and Brady seems to know exactly why the two get along so well.

“I don’t take compliments very well and he doesn’t give many compliments out.” — Tom Brady on part of what makes QB-head coach duo click. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 2, 2017

That sounds more depressing than anything, but each to their own.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus