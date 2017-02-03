SOUTH AMBODY, N.J. (AP) - Trains are rolling again on New Jersey Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line after a truck accidentally pulled down overhead wires.

Passengers on Friday are facing delays of up to 20 minutes westbound between South Amboy and Bay Head and eastbound between Long Branch and New York’s Penn Station while repairs continue.

NJ Transit says the truck snagged the overhead wires just west of the Matawan station.

Service was suspended in both directions for about an hour and 45 minutes and substitute buses were offered.

