The Washington Redskins filled the final major hole on their coach staff by hiring former Virginia Tech star Torrian Gray to coach the defensive backs, according to multiple reports.

After a brief NFL career, Gray began his coaching career at the University of Maine. From there, he went to Connecticut, the Chicago Bears, and then settled in at Virginia Tech, where he played from 1992-96. Gray stayed in Blacksburg tp to work with the secondary from 2006-2015. He worked as Florida’s defensive backs coach last season.

Washington had an opening for a defensive backs coach after firing Perry Fewell shortly after the end of last season. They had looked at promoting Aubrey Pleasant to the position, but he chose to join former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles.

Gray coached current Redskins defensive back Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech.

