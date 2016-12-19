President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, billionaire Florida Panthers owner and West Point alumnus Vincent Viola, abruptly withdrew his name from consideration Friday night.

“Mr. Viola has informed President Trump that he will be unable to accept his nomination to serve as secretary of the Army as the challenges of separating Mr. Viola from the organizations that he has built over the last thirty-five years have proven insurmountable,” representatives for the former nominee said in a statement published by CNN on Saturday.

“I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post, and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” Mr. Viola said in the statement. “I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen.”

Mr. Trumpannounced he had tapped the hockey team owner for the top-level administration post late last year in a statement that highlighted Mr. Viola’s distinguished military service and “highly impressive track record in the world of business.”

“Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge,” Mr. Trump said in December. “He is a man of outstanding work ethic, integrity, and strategic vision, with an exceptional ability to motivate others. The American people, whether civilian or military, should have great confidence that Vinnie Viola has what it takes to keep America safe and oversee issues of concern to our troops in the Army.”

“It is an honor to be nominated to serve our country as President-elect Trump’s Secretary of the Army,” Mr. Viola said at the time. “A primary focus of my leadership will be ensuring that America’s soldiers have the ways and means to fight and win across the full spectrum of conflict.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis said he was “disappointed” by Mr. Viola’s decision, but said he “understands and respects” his withdrawal and intends to make another recommendation soon, The Guardian reported.

