Sen. Bernard Sanders on Sunday called President Trump “a fraud” who is selling out voters who believed they were electing a man who would stand up to Wall Street, pointing to the number of millionaires and billionaires nominated for Cabinet posts and moves to roll back some federal financial regulations.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Vermont independent and progressive hero said working-class Americans who voted for Mr. Trump will soon realize they were conned.

“It is hard not to laugh to see President Trump alongside these Wall Street guys … This guy is a fraud,” Mr. Sanders said. “I hope all of these folks who voted for Mr. Trump because he thought he would stand up for working people, man … I think he’s going to sell out the middle class and the working class of this country.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus