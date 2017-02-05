NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - The doctor who identified the brain disease CTE that’s affecting many former NFL players and whose story was told in the movie “Concussion” is coming to Boston College.

Dr. Bennet Omalu is scheduled to speak at the school on Thursday.

The neuropathologist’s presentation is titled, “The Mustard Seed Effect: How Small Steps Can Spark Major Change.”

Omalu first diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy after performing an autopsy on former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster in 2002. After years of discrediting his research, the NFL eventually acknowledged the link between repeated blows to the head in football and CTE.

He was played by Will Smith in the movie.

Omalu is now the chief medical examiner in San Joaquin County, California, and a professor at UC Davis.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus