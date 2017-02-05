BOSTON (AP) - Officials in Boston are taking precautions to make sure nothing gets out of hand as the New England Patriots prepare to meet the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in Houston.

Police plan to close Kenmore Square to traffic after the third quarter of Sunday night’s game. They are also instructing bars in the area to stop admitting new customers at that time.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says Green Line trains will temporarily bypass the T’s Kenmore Station toward the end of the Super Bowl.

There will also be extra patrols and parking restrictions in areas including Brighton, Faneuil Hall and North Station, and around Northeastern University.

Police Commissioner William Evans has asked college students in particular to behave responsibly during and after the game.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus