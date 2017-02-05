The cast of “Hamilton” didn’t even wait for the game to begin to inject a politically correct message into the Super Bowl show.

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played the hit show’s first Schuyler sisters, rewrote the lyrics to “America the Beautiful” on Sunday show.

When the lyrics got to “And crowned thy good with brotherhood,” the three paused and then added “and sisterhood.”

Shortly after the presidential election, the current “Hamilton” cast lectured Vice President Mike Pence about how “the diverse America” that the show thinks it represents is “alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights.”

