President Trump promptly tweeted congratulations to the New England Patriots after their shocking comeback win in Super Bowl LI.

“What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!” he said, referring to the team’s quarterback, owner and coach Bill Belichick.

Mr. Trump had picked the Patriots to win the game by 8 in an interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox News that aired during the pre-game show.

He also has ties to all three men and they all have reportedly said, with varying degrees of vigor, that they supported the tycoon.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus