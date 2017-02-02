President Trump says the New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl by eight points.

“There’s less pressure on the Patriots, because they’ve been there,” the president told Bill O’Reilly of Fox News.

Typically presidents try to avoid taking sides in big games, but Mr. Trump noted that he is friends with some in the Patriots organization.

“I like [owner] Bob Kraft. I like coach [Bill] Belichick, and [quarterback] Tom Brady’s my friend,” Mr. Trump said. “You have to stick up for your friends, right?”

In the interview, Mr. Trump never mentioned the Atlanta Falcons, but said, “I think the other team is fantastic.”

“I hate to make predictions,” he said. But when pressed, the president added, “I’ll say the Patriots will win, by eight points.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus