DALLAS (AP) - When Jane Sanders decided it was time to move from her Preston Hollow home, she had a locomotive-sized problem: what to do with her late husband’s model train display.

With an estimated value of more than $1 million, the G scale model layout spans more than 2,000 square feet and has 12 precision trains that run simultaneously. It’s remarkable not only for its size but also its exquisite detail and originality.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2k1z3vB ) reports Stephen Sanders started working on the display when the couple lived in Corsicana several years ago. As they were constructing their Dallas home, he added a new wing to the second floor to house his passion. Then he kept expanding it. He was the ultimate collector.

“Every time you look at it, you’ll see something different,” Jane Sanders said. “He was always the best at everything … this was his legacy.”

Now, nearly four years after her husband’s death at age 68, she has decided to donate his model train layout, his huge collection of rolling stock in storage and other railroad memorabilia to the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco.

Museum officials couldn’t say no.

“We were blown away by this,” railroad museum CEO Bob LaPrelle said of the mammoth collection. “I had no idea it existed.”

The collection’s move to Frisco will be on a much smaller scale than the one that brought the museum’s life-size collection north from Fair Park several years ago. But it will be just as pain-staking and require almost as much planning.

The nonprofit plans to turn Sanders‘ collection into a visitor attraction. It will house the collection at the city-owned Frisco Discovery Center, which already generates traffic with the Black Box Theater, Sci-Tech Discovery Center and the National Videogame Museum.

“This puts our big collection in context and shows it actually working and tying communities together,” LaPrelle said. “It really allows us to create a whole new destination for visitors, a sort of destination within the museum.”

Jane Sanders said her husband had been fascinated by trains ever since he boarded one as a boy at Dallas’ Union Station to travel to camp in Colorado. His personal train collection began when the couple ran a hobby shop. It eventually grew to include more than 200 locomotives and cars made by Lehmann Gross Bahn of Germany.

The model train’s layout was built to Stephen Sanders‘ specifications by Robert Reid Studios of Fort Worth, whose experience includes museum exhibits, theater sets and miniature prototypes for aircraft manufacturers.

“He just told them exactly how he wanted it because of his history,” Jane Sanders said. “It turned out wonderful.”

The U-shaped layout starts in the mountains of Colorado, where logging operations flourish. It then shifts to New Mexico where the Sanders couple often traveled. The working roundhouse area comes next, allowing for locomotives to be changed out.

The scene moves to the oil fields of West Texas, where his family is based. It then flows into favorite spots from the couple’s time in Corsicana, including a replica of their backyard gazebo along the lake. The display ends with a 1950s-era street scene from downtown Dallas with cars lined up on Elm Street.

All along the way are slices of life that add to the story told through the trains. Two men share lunch on a rail platform. A junkyard has a rusted-out vehicle, old tires and other debris. Nearly two dozen miniature cars are parked at the drive-in theater, which is wired to play actual movies.

An ode to Sanders‘ mother, June Tippett Sanders Lynch, is found in the oil fields with an office labeled Tippett Field Unit 5.

In the Corsicana area is the Mary Jane Station in honor of his wife.

The blue-sky ceiling has clouds and lights that twinkle like stars.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve been looking at trains for 50 years,” said Clint Tennill Jr., who serves as secretary of the railroad museum’s board. “It’s one of a kind.”

In preparation for the move, the thousands of pieces that make up the various scenes must be removed and cataloged. The layout is built in sections, so those will be disconnected. Everything then gets shipped to Frisco and reassembled.

LaPrelle said the museum hopes to add a segment about industry and maybe even a replica of old-time Main Street in Frisco as they expand the display to fit in the larger space inside the Frisco Discovery Center.

If all goes well, Sanders‘ collection will be open to the public by year’s end.

Revenue from ticket sales would support the museum’s continued capital projects. Right now, fundraising is underway for the next phase of track building so the life-size collection of 19 locomotives and 36 cars can be properly displayed for visitors.

The museum currently offers limited walking tours two days a week while track construction is ongoing.

Stephen Sanders, who served with the Green Berets in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his model train display was completed.

Jane Sanders believes her husband would be pleased to know his collection will be shared with the public.

“I feel like I’m doing the right thing,” she said. “He wanted lots of people to see this. That was his real wish.”

