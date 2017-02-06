DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say about 3,000 students left their University of New Hampshire residence halls and apartments to celebrate in the streets following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win.

Town Administrator Todd Selig says two vehicles were badly damaged as a result of people jumping on them, and a couple of men who climbed atop the roof of Hayden Sports and The Candy Bar were taken into custody. One yelled, “I did it for Tom (Brady)!” There was a total of three arrests.

Selig said students typically take to the streets of downtown Durham following high-profile games involving the Boston Red Sox, Patriots, or UNH Men’s Hockey.

In 2013, when the Red Sox won the World Series, five students were arrested and people threw bottles and cans at police, who started using pepper spray and pepper balls in response.

This time, some students brought bags and started picking up trash and glass bottles on Main Street.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus