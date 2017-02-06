BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts’ first fan is reveling in the New England Patriots 34-28 comeback victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he was watching the game at home Sunday with about 15 other people. After the dismal first half when the Patriots fell behind 21-3, he said everyone decided to change seats.

Once the rally began, he said, no one was allowed to move.

Baker credited the Patriots “mental toughness,” and cited several key plays, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s strip sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and Julian Edelman’s remarkable catch of a tipped pass.

Baker also paused at an event Monday to re-enact with a top aide what he called the “magic moment” of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presenting the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.

