Emergency responders in Connecticut were forced to perform a medical procedure on a “critically ill” patient inside an ambulance Saturday after anti-Donald Trump protesters shut down a highway, state police said.

More than 100 protesters going by the name “No Ban No Wall New Haven” temporarily blocked the Exit 47 ramp to Interstate 95 north in New Haven, the New Haven Register reported.

“The protesters were in the process of being cleared from the highway, but not before they obstructed an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient,” police said in a statement.

“Due to this delay ambulance personnel were required to perform an emergency medical procedure in the ambulance instead of at the hospital.”

Police arrested the organizer of the protest, identified as 66-year-old Norman Clement, who was seen shouting though a microphone and loudspeaker.

“Clement ran from law enforcement personnel through the crowd, knocking over several of his supporters, before being apprehended. Clement actively resisted arrest and was sprayed with (pepper spray),” police said.

Mr. Clement, a New Haven resident, was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Attorney Patricia Kane, who was representing both Mr. Clement and Nate Blair, who was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, said the protesters were peaceful.

Ms. Kane said Mr. Clement “was targeted for some reason and treated very roughly. Basically, when told to get on the sidewalk [protesters] tried to comply.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus