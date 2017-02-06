SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Former San Francisco 49ers defensive back George Maderos has died. He was 83.
The Niners said Maderos died last Thursday. They did not announce a cause of death.
Maderos played two seasons with San Francisco from 1955-56. He had four interceptions and one fumble recovery in 20 games.
Maderos was a multisport star at Chico State, earning 14 letters in football, basketball, boxing and track and field. He later became head coach at the school in football, boxing and track.
