Hyundai gave several U.S. soldiers who weren’t able to be home for the Super Bowl the next best thing: A virtual ticket to the big game with their families.

The automaker ran a 90-second commercial following the championship game showing three soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division stationed in Zagan, Poland, walking into video booths designed to mimic the experience of attending the Super Bowl.

The best part: Sitting next to the cameras at the Super Bowl were the wives, husbands, daughters and sons of the service members.

These soldiers couldn’t be home for #SuperBowl, so we brought home to them. pic.twitter.com/BZR8RyeSMu — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) February 6, 2017

