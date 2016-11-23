Loyola University in New Orleans cancelled a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood after pro-life students at the Catholic institution reminded administrators that church teaching considers abortion a grave evil.

The school’s Women’s Resources Center put on a production of “The Vagina Monologues” last weekend and had planned for the proceeds and 85 percent of merchandise sales to go to the nation’s largest abortion provider.

But the school’s chapter of Students for Life of America successfully intervened by lobbying university administrators to redirect the funds to a more worthy cause. The Women’s Resources Center announced in a Jan. 30 Facebook post that the proceeds would instead go to Sexual Trauma Awareness Response.

Alex Lucas, co-president of the Loyola Students for Life, said he was shocked he “had to go through all of that to prevent my Catholic school from donating to Planned Parenthood.”

He drew a parallel between defunding the Planned Parenthood at his university and the Trump administration’s promise to redirect the abortion provider’s $500 million in annual taxpayer funding to women’s health centers that do not perform abortions.

“Not only has our new administration pledged to defund Planned Parenthood, but Loyola Students for Life is a testament that we are defeating Planned Parenthood on the cultural front as well,” Mr. Lucas told Students for Life. “We don’t need Planned Parenthood.”

