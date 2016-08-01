Feminist students at Marquette University say conservative writer Ben Shapiro should not be allowed to give a speech at the Milwaukee school this week because it’s Black History Month.

In a letter to university President Michael Lovell obtained by the Young America’s Foundation, the Marquette Empowerment Executive Board writes that Mr. Shapiro’s Feb. 8 talk would “interrupt” the month dedicated to celebrating African-American heritage.

“Not only does the presence of Shapiro at our university threaten the values we strive to uphold, but it also undermines the theme of this year’s Mission Week, ‘Racial Justice: Black, White and the Call of the Church’ as well as Black History Month, both of which are interrupted by Shapiro’s talk,” the students write.

The letter goes on to list a litany of offenses committed by Mr. Shapiro, such as “perpetuating racism and xenophobia and actively fighting against human dignity.”

“While we recognize and respect the variety of political opinions at Marquette, we also recognize that this is not a political issue,” the letter continues. “It is an issue of basic human rights and dignity.”

Colleges have ratcheted up their opposition to conservative points of view in the wake of President Trump’s general election victory.

Most notably, students at the University of California, Berkeley started a riot in order to shut down an event featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Armed with heavy poles and wearing black masks, students at the prestigious public university assaulted would-be attendees, lit several fires and looted stores last week in response to the prospect of allowing views with which they disagree to be voiced.

