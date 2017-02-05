Vice President Mike Pence made a pit stop at Andrews Air Force Base en route to the Super Bowl on Sunday to pick up two service members to bring as his guests of honor.

Air Force Two landed shortly after noon to pick up Staff Sgt. Anthony Mannino Jr., who was injured in Iraq in 2008, and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning, who was wounded in Afghanistan last year.

Mr. Mannino, a New England Patriots fan, brought his wife Diane to the game. Mr. Manning, who was pulling for the Atlanta Falcons, chose to bring along his nurse, Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Stanley.

Mr. Pence, the former governor of Indiana, said he was on “neutral soil” as an Indianapolis Colts fan.

Honored to welcome on Air Force 2, as our guests to the Super Bowl LI, two American heroes 🇺🇸who were injured in the global war on terror. pic.twitter.com/e75GlS9ctY — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

