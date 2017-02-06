KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A strong winter storm over northwestern Montana halted highway and rail traffic Monday over Marias Pass along the edge of Glacier National Park and led schools to cancel classes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region until 11 p.m. and a blizzard warning along Flathead Range.

Bigfork got 18 inches of snow in a 12-hour period while Olney, northwest of Whitefish, reported 31 inches of snow over the weekend.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges and southern Glacier National Park, with extreme danger above 6,000 feet.

The Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier due to blizzard conditions and because snow drifts completely covered the road in several places. Some local traffic was allowed.

At least one avalanche had blocked the BNSF Railway line over Marias Pass, delaying freight and passenger trains, the Flathead Beacon reports.

Empire Builder trains were stopped at Whitefish and Shelby. Each was carrying about 90 passengers. Amtrak could not bus them around the blocked line because the highway was closed.

The eastbound Empire Builder will not depart from Seattle or Portland, Oregon, on Monday while the westbound train from Chicago will travel only to St. Paul, Minnesota, officials said.

BNSF, which also was also holding trains in Whitefish and Shelby, was warning customers to expect shipment delays of 24 to 36 hours.

The DOT suggested emergency travel only on U.S. 2 from West Glacier to the junction with Montana 40 west of Columbia Falls, and on Montana 206 from Columbia Falls to Montana 35 east of Kalispell.

People were urged to stay home if they didn’t absolutely need to travel. Closures included schools in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Bigfork along with Libby, Eureka and Troy.

