The New England Patriots have at least one star who won’t be joining the team for a Super Bowl LI victory celebration at the White House: Martellus Bennett.

All-star quarterback Tom Brady traveled to Houston and pulled off the biggest-ever Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. The 34-28 overtime win will be honored by President Trump, but the team’s tight end isn’t ready to put politics aside for the occasion.

“Will Patriots TE Martellus Bennett make trip to White House if team goes to honor Super Bowl win? ‘I’m not going to go,’” The Dallas Morning News Brandon George tweeted late Sunday.

“It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter,” the player said.

Mr. Bennett was a supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed White House bid. Prior to the election, he tweeted “I’m with her.”

“Surprised the president dude didn’t ban celebrating Chinese New Year in America!!” he also tweeted Jan. 28.

Mr. Brady and coach Bill Belichick, both friends with Mr. Trump, are likely to be at the event. The quarterback was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, while Mr. Belichick is the first head coach to win five Super Bowl titles.

“What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!” the 45th U.S. commander in chief tweeted Sunday night after of their accomplishment.

