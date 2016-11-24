Just a day after the crazy conclusion of Super Bowl LI, sports betting site Bovada has already provided odds for Super Bowl LII, and they don’t favor the Washington Redskins very much.

According to the site, Washington has 50-1 odds to win the 52nd installment of the Super Bowl. That makes the Redskins tied for the 19th-most likely team to win it all.

Other teams that have 50-1 odds? The Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans. Do the Redskins belong in the same class with these teams?

Obviously, much can change between now and the start of next year’s playoffs. In fact, a lot can change between now and the start of the season. With several key players set to become free agents, including wide receivers Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson — and potentially even quarterback Kirk Cousins — the Redskins could look vastly different.

