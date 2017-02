Alt-right ringleader Richard Spencer sent a series of racially tinged tweets on Sunday night following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In his messages, he attributed the team’s success to its comparative whiteness and highlighted the friendship between quarterback Tom Brady and President Trump.

I was born in Boston, Mass. I’m proud of the NFL’s Whitest team!#superbowl — Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 6, 2017

Mr. Spencer heads the National Policy Institute think tank and became the face of the alt-right movement during the presidential campaign.

