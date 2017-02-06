One of the storylines within the main story of Super Bowl LI was the question of what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would do if New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won the MVP award.

Well, following Brady’s and the Patriots’ ridiculous come-from-behind victory, punctuated with a James White touchdown in overtime, to the shock of no one, Brady was named MVP. The now five-time Super Bowl winner threw for an astounding 466 yards and two touchdowns.

Traditionally, Goodell hands the MVP the trophy and shakes his hand. But Goodell and Brady are not on particularly good terms. Brady has publicly expressed his frustrations with Goodell after the whole “Deflategate” incident, where the quarterback was accused of deflating footballs in the 2015 AFC Championship game.

Goodell essentially went to war with Brady, refusing to let him go without a suspension despite a court-order repeal of the suspension. By the start of the 2016 season, Brady was suspended four games, a full year after the incident even occurred.

But guess what didn’t happen when Goodell handed Brady the trophy?

Yup, clearly nothing awkward there at all.

