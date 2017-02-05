Following Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI victory against the Atlanta Falcons, he took off his jersey and placed it in his personal bag within his locker. But when he returned to retrieve the bag, the jersey was gone.

Video provided by Yahoo! Sports showed a clearly panicked Brady as he began to search for the jersey. An equipment manager suggested that they stop every person at the door before leaving to check if they have the jersey. Brady claims the jersey was stolen from his locker.

Brady did light-heartedly joke that the jersey would eventually appear on eBay, a move Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft suggested Brady keep his eye out on.

Brady didn’t sound completely upset over his missing jersey, but he did say he would love to have it back.

“Those are pretty special ones to keep,” Brady said. “But what can you do? I’ll take the ring, and that’s good enough for me.”

Right before exiting the stadium, USA Today asked Brady if he had managed to find the missing jersey, and Brady confirmed it had not yet been found.

