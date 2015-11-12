The U.S. Air Force is testing a slew of new technologies on its prized B-2 multi-role bomber.

B-2 Spirit pilots are putting the aircraft’s Defensive Management System through a battery of tests designed to protect them from modern air defenses. Developers say the upgrades are part of “the most extensive modification effort that the B-2 has attempted.”

Air Force Spokesman Capt. Michael Hertzog spoke with Scout Warrior about the Pentagon’s plans Monday.

“This system picks up where mission planning ends by integrating a suite of antennas, receivers, and displays that provide real-time situational awareness to aircrew,” the officer said in a written statement. “The DMS-Modernization program addresses shortcomings within the current DMS system.”

In short, DMS-M units will more efficiently provide U.S. pilots with information needed to identify and evade ground-based anti-aircraft weapons when every second counts.

“With necessary upgrades, the B-2 can perform its mission regardless of location, return to base safely, and permit freedom of movement for follow-on forces, including other long range strike platforms,” the officer added. “Modifications such as the DMS-M are necessary to preserve this strategic advantage against 21st century threats.”

Scout Warrior said the DMS-M would likely benefit pilots faced with modern Russian technology such as the S-300 and S-400 air-defense systems.

