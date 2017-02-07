New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t show much emotion or even speak that much in public, but he just couldn’t help himself while his team celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade through the streets of Boston.

When the coach was given the microphone, he began to give a passionate speech on how hard his team works. He then began to lead a “no days off” chant, which last way, way longer than it needed to.

Guys, someone broke Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/wyd5AlHEIA — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 7, 2017

Umm … OK coach, look at the people you’re talking to.

Belichick leading a chant of”no days off” to a bunch of people who took the day off to celebrate — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) February 7, 2017

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus