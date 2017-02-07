New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t show much emotion or even speak that much in public, but he just couldn’t help himself while his team celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade through the streets of Boston.
When the coach was given the microphone, he began to give a passionate speech on how hard his team works. He then began to lead a “no days off” chant, which last way, way longer than it needed to.
Umm … OK coach, look at the people you're talking to.