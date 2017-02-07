The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed members of Congress that it will grant the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access pipeline, ending weeks of suspense and months of protests surrounding the hotly contested project.

In letters to House and Senate members disclosed Tuesday in a court filing, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Paul D. Cramer said that he issued the easement within 24 hours, citing President Trump’s memorandum Jan. 24 to expedite the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects.

The $3.8 billion Energy Transfer Partners project has been delayed for months after the Obama administration suspended and then withdrew a previously approved easement for the final 1,100-foot stretch running under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

“The Corps intends to execute this easement at a time that is mutually convenient to the Corps and the Company, no earlier than 24 hours following the delivery of this notification letter,” Mr. Cramer said.

Protesters converged last year by the thousands onto makeshift camps near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, in an effort to stop the oil pipeline over concerns about native relics, water quality and climate change.

Two North Dakota lawmakers said last week they were told the easement would proceed, but the corps later said that it was still under review.

The pipeline runs about a half-mile from the reservation of the Standing Rock Sioux, which has fought the project. The tribe said last week that it would file a lawsuit to stop the easement if approved.

The immediate granting of the easement will apparently negate the additional environmental review launched by the Obama administration, which was published Jan. 18 in the Federal Register.

The Cramer letters, which were date-stamped Feb. 7, were sent to the chairs and ranking members of the House Natural Resources Committee and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

