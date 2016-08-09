A majority of Democrats believe Muslims are mistreated in the United States because of their faith, but fewer will say the same thing about Christians living in the Islamic world, a new poll shows.

Fifty-six percent of Democrats say Muslims living in the U.S. are mistreated due to their faith, a Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday shows. That view is shared by 22 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of unaffiliated voters.

Fewer Democrats, 47 percent, believe Christians living in the Islamic world are persecuted over their faith. That’s compared to 76 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of unaffiliated voters.

Last year, former Secretary of State John Kerry said Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East are victims of genocide at the hands of the Islamic State terror group.

A majority of Americans, 62 percent, believe Christians are treated unfairly in the Islamic world because of their faith. Seventeen percent say they disagree, while 21 percent are undecided.

Americans are also more likely than ever before to believe Muslims are persecuted in the United States, the poll found.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents said the faith group is ill-treated in America, up from 31 percent last year. A plurality, 46 percent, believes Muslims are not unfairly persecuted in America.

The Rasmussen poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters from Feb. 2-5 and has a margin of error of 3 percent.

