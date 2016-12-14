Planned Parenthood sets ambitious goals for the number of abortions it wants each clinic to perform by providing incentives for those that reach their quotas and meting out corrective measures against those that underperform, according to former employees.

In a video released Tuesday by Live Action, Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood clinic manager, said that even clinics that did not perform abortions had to refer a certain number of patients to other facilities for the procedures.

“Every center had a goal for how many abortions were done,” Ms. Thayer said in the video, “and centers that didn’t do abortions, like mine, that were family-planning clinics had a goal for abortion referrals. And it was on this big grid, and if we hit our goal, then our line was green. If it was 5 percent under, we were yellow. If it was 10 percent under, it was red. That’s when we needed to have a corrective action plan — why we didn’t hit the goal, what we were going to do differently next time.”

She said employees were trained to manipulate women into choosing abortion by bringing up the costs associated with raising a family.

“We would say things like, ‘Your pregnancy test, your visit today is X number of dollars. How much are you going to be able to pay toward that?’” Ms. Thayer said. “If they say, ‘I’m not able to pay today,’ then we would say something like, ‘Well, if you can’t pay $10 today, how are you going to take care of a baby? Have you priced diapers? Do you know how much it costs to buy a car seat?’

“‘So, really, don’t you think your smartest choice is termination?’” the former clinic manager said. “‘We can take care of that, set it up for you.’”

Marianne Anderson, a former nurse at Planned Parenthood, said she sometimes felt more like an “abortion salesman” than a medical professional.

“I felt like I was more of a salesman sometimes, to sell abortions,” Ms. Anderson said in the video. “We were told on a regular basis that you have a quota to meet to keep this clinic open.”

“We were constantly told you have quotas to meet to stay open,” she said. “It was just, like I said, I felt more like I was selling abortion sometimes than treating people.”

Ms. Thayer said Planned Parenthood also offers perks for clinics that exceed their abortion quotas.

“It is true, we would have things like pizza parties,” Ms. Thayer said. “Occasionally, they would say things like, ‘You can have two hours of [paid time off].’ If your center consistently hit goals and you were green all the time, three months in a row, you might be center manager of the month and get to go to Des Moines and have lunch with the upper management or something.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a call seeking comment on the video.

The Live Action video is the latest in its Abortion Corporation series, which highlights the ways Planned Parenthood promotes abortion at the expense of women’s health.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to defund the abortion giant and redirect its more than $500 million budget from taxpayers to women’s health centers that do not perform abortions.

