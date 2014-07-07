A 56-year-old grandmother from rural Pennsylvania died over the weekend after her arm became trapped in a clothing donation drop-off box, according to the coroner’s office.

Judith Permar of Mount Caramel was attempting to give away garments in the nearby town of Natalie early Sunday when she got caught in a drop-off box and died, Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley determined after completing her autopsy Monday.

Ms. Permar had gone to a donation site along Route 54 at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning and mounted a step stool to reach into the drop-off box, PennLine reported, citing the coroner. At some point, the stool collapsed, leaving her left arm stuck in the door of the donation bin.

Ms. Permar was discovered more than six hours later at about 8:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, PennLive reported.

An autopsy conducted Monday concluded Ms. Permar suffered a broken arm and wrist during the incident and died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s report. She suffered from hypothermia as well, PennLive reported.

Ms. Permar leaves behind a husband, four children and four grandchildren, the Daily Mail reported.

“It was very sudden and our family will learn to cope with the loss of such an amazing Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend,” her daughter wrote on Facebook.

Natalie is about 60 miles northeast of Harrisburg, the state capital.

