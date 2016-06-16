A proposal by Texas lawmakers to withhold grant money from local jurisdictions that hamper enforcement of immigration laws through so-called “sanctuary city” policies is constitutional, according to a legal review by the state’s Republican attorney general.

The legal analysis was issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton this week, as the full Texas Senate prepares Tuesday to vote on the bill for the first time.

The proposed legislation would allow local police to enforce federal immigration laws if officers are working with federal immigration officers or under an agreement between the local and federal agencies. It would also punish local police departments and law enforcement at college campuses who decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities — such as by discouraging employees from inquiring about the immigration status of arrested individuals or refusing to honor federal immigration detainers and releasing inmates from custody before federal authorities can take them into custody.

Forward momentum on the Texas bill comes as the Trump administration is working to define the details of an executive order that similarly targets sanctuary cities. The exact type of grants the federal government could siphon off from cities that decline to cooperation in federal immigration enforcement remains under consideration, though President Trump’s order carves out an exception for grants deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes.

But as Texas lawmakers move forward with the anti-sanctuary city law, their proposal could provide clues as to how Mr. Trump’s version could find success.

“The Texas legislature’s bill is much more developed. It actually has some pretty clear requirements and measures that can be taken if local jurisdictions don’t abide by immigration detainers or comply with the provisions of the law,” said Denise Gilman, director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas, Austin.

The Trump policy, she said, is potentially “more disruptive of the traditional roles” of local and federal law enforcement.

In a letter to Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican, Mr. Paxton sought to address several legal questions raised last week about the bill before the Senate committee she chairs voted favorably for it.

Among the concerns raised by critics of the Texas bill is whether a local jurisdiction that complies with a detainer, or detention request issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, serves as legally justifiable probable cause that allows the jurisdiction to continue holding a person in custody for a period beyond which they would have otherwise been released by law enforcement.

Mr. Paxton wrote that a prior Supreme Court case held that “civil detentions are constitutionally permissible under the [Immigration and Nationality Act] so long as there is sufficient justification.”

“In short, the justification of probable cause is required of (and not anathema to) detainers. As such, the individualized probable cause ICE has required of detainers since 1985 is sufficient to avoid constitutional problems with justification,” Mr. Paxton wrote.

Ms. Gilman said the detainers are a statement of interest by ICE, not based on probable cause, and have led to violations of U.S. citizens’ rights as a result.

“There is a real question of authority,” she said. “U.S. citizens have been held beyond the time that they would have been released from jurisdictions just based on that ICE statement of interest.”

Some sheriffs and police chiefs from heavily Democratic areas have voiced opposition to enforcing federal immigration law, raising concern about a loss of community trust and cooperation in crime fighting among immigrant communities.

Newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez came under fire last week for her pledge not to honor most warrantless requests from ICE to extend the detention of individuals booked in jails in the state capital of Austin. Gov. Greg Abbott last week cut $1.5 million in criminal justice grants that his office appropriated to Travis County over the sheriff’s policy.

Local authorities have said that cut is not affecting the sheriff’s agency, rather the Dallas Morning News reports the reductions come from programs that provide outreach to victims of family violence, rehabilitation services for prostitutes, and drug diversion and veterans’ courts.

The bill also includes a provision that opens up law enforcement agencies to legal liability if they release an inmate for whom ICE issued a detainer request, and the person goes on to commit a felony crime within 10 years of their release. That provision puts law enforcement agencies between a rock and a hard place, Ms. Gilman said.

In Mr. Paxton’s analysis of the bill, he states that counties could avoid liability so long as they act in good faith to work with an inmate to verify any claims the person makes about immigration status.

The bill would “make great strides to keep communities secure by requiring state and local law enforcement to cooperate with federal agencies as they take cure to faithfully execute the immigration laws of the United States,” Mr. Paxton wrote.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus