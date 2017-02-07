PRO FOOTBALL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers walked into the team’s locker room still wearing the “Super Bowl Champions” hat the players were handed on the field in Houston after winning the NFL title.

“I haven’t taken it off much” in the previous 20 hours, Flowers said. “There was a lot of work to get this hat.”

The Patriots returned to New England, bringing their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy home to show off for fans who filled the parking lots outside the team’s stadium and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop hoping to buy championship gear.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia carried the silver trophy off the bus at Gillette Stadium, where fans were dozens deep along the route in near-freezing temperatures.

The parade is planned for Tuesday in Boston, with the now traditional “duck boat” rally through the city. It will be the fifth championship parade for the football team since 2002; the Red Sox have had three and the Bruins and Celtics one apiece since then.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season.

The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until after the Falcons played in the Super Bowl to sign him to a contract. Shanahan will be formally introduced at a news conference later this week.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994. The younger Shanahan served as a ball boy then but now will be tasked along with new general manager John Lynch with rebuilding a team that just matched the worst record in franchise history with a 2-14 mark, leading to the dismissal of Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the state’s top law enforcement officers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing game jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots’ locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued: “Whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon in an online auction.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge.

A Baylor athletics department statement says Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested the 33-year-old coach at a Waco-area hotel. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Baylor statement says he passed a full criminal background check when he was hired. Washington has no listed telephone number.

Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Duke and North Carolina State were among the top 16 projected seeds the NCAA revealed for the women’s basketball tournament in March, making them potential hosts in a state that’s lost several sports events because of a divisive law.

The NCAA pulled seven championships from North Carolina in September, including the first two rounds of the 2017 men’s basketball tournament, because of the law that some say can lead to discrimination against LGBT people.

But the NCAA does allow games to be played when teams earn the right to host - those aren’t predetermined sites, meaning Duke and N.C. State could hold women’s tournament games on their campuses.

“We don’t pick teams on who can host or not,” women’s basketball selection committee chair Terry Gawlik said in a phone interview Monday. “That never entered into our discussion.”

