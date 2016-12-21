The NCAA is threatening to remove North Carolina from consideration for championship games for the next several years if the state does not repeal a law regulating public restrooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity.

The North Carolina Sports Association sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday warning them of the potential action.

“North Carolina is on the brink of losing all NCAA Championship events or six consecutive years, through the spring of 2022,” the letter says. “This includes the NCAA Basketball Tournament (‘March Madness’) in cities like Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte.”

“The 133 bids represent more than $250 million in potential economic impact for the state,” the letter continues.

The collegiate sports league pulled seven sports championships out of North Carolina last year over HB2, saying the law is discriminatory toward transgender people and doesn’t represent the NCAA’s values.

Monday’s letter cites “contacts at the NCAA” with knowledge of the bid review process, which began last month. The process of formally removing North Carolina from consideration for championship games could begin as early as next week and will continue throughout the month of February, the letter said.

“This letter is not intended to be political in any way, but rather objective and fact-based, so that all interested parties will have a clear understanding of what’s at stake and the urgent nature of these potential losses,” the letter said. “In a matter of days, our state’s sports tourism industry will suffer crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to the NCAA business.”

Lawmakers attempted to reach a compromise last year that would have repealed HB2, but failed to do so before the legislative session ended.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus