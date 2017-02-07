PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The New England Patriots are bringing their Super Bowl trophy to Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is hosting a rally Tuesday in Providence, a few hours after the team parades through Boston with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The free rally will be held in the Dunkin’ Donuts Center at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The Democratic governor is also declaring Tuesday “New England Patriots Day” in Rhode Island. She says the team showed the entire nation what New Englanders are made of. She calls Rhode Island “the heart of Patriots Nation.”

The governor’s office did not immediately release the names of the players who will attend Tuesday’s rally, but says team owner Robert Kraft and team President Jonathan Kraft will be there.

