New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is known for his partying lifestyle, but when the Patriots took part in their Super Bowl parade, the 27-year-old wanted to take it easy.
It didn’t last long.
Despite heading into the parade with a sober mindset, the fans began chucking beers at him, and Gronkowski felt the need to give the fans what they wanted.
Gronkowski, who didn't participate in the Super Bowl due to injury, still showcased his hands and spiking ability … with cans of beer.