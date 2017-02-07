New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is known for his partying lifestyle, but when the Patriots took part in their Super Bowl parade, the 27-year-old wanted to take it easy.

It didn’t last long.

Despite heading into the parade with a sober mindset, the fans began chucking beers at him, and Gronkowski felt the need to give the fans what they wanted.

GRONK HAD TO BE COAXED INTO PARTYING pic.twitter.com/DioRKxdG0p — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2017

Gronkowski, who didn’t participate in the Super Bowl due to injury, still showcased his hands and spiking ability … with cans of beer.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus