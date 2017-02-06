Some weird news broke out immediately following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory: quarterback Tom Brady’s game jersey was stolen from his locker.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had a warning for whoever swiped the jersey.

“Turn it in,” Patrick said. “[The] Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

The Texas Rangers, of course, are the state’s famed elite police force.

But the Texas Rangers, the baseball team, took the governor’s message to heart and made it their mission to find Brady’s missing jersey.

The Rangers declared pitcher Cole Hamels as the team’s head of the force, tweeting out a photo of Hamels doing his best lawman.

For those asking for a search update, we have BREAKING NEWS…



Sheriff @ColeHamels has joined the case & expects to swiftly bring justice. pic.twitter.com/mNHWcMw0CH — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 7, 2017

They haven’t found the missing jersey yet, which Brady himself said will likely end up on eBay, but in the off chance it’s not, Hamels is on the case.

I’ll have it back to you in no time Tom! #whostealsajerseyhttps://t.co/xD9lLKrETS — Cole Hamels (@ColeHamels) February 7, 2017

Oh, and no pressure, Cole, it’s not like we aren’t solely relying on you or anything.

