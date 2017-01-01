SAN DIEGO (AP) - While the Chargers relocate to Los Angeles, one employee will remain in San Diego and run for the city council.

Jordan Beane announced Tuesday that he’s running for the District 2 seat in the June 2018 primary.

The 32-year-old Beane says he wants to make a difference in his adopted hometown. He will leave his job as senior producer with the Chargers’ website. The Chargers announced on Jan. 12 they are moving to Los Angeles after playing in San Diego for 56 seasons.

Beane will host a campaign kickoff event Wednesday evening. It will include a speech by former Chargers center Nick Hardwick. Hardwick said last month he won’t continue as the team’s radio analyst because he’s angry at how the team handled the relocation.

