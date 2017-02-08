FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - The court has upheld the conviction of a north Alabama man who is serving a life sentence for the slaying of a volunteer high school coach whose body was stabbed dozens of times and thrown into the Tennessee River.

News outlets report that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals recently ruled to uphold the November 2015 intentional murder conviction of 32-year-old Jeremy Williams, of Florence.

Williams was convicted in the 2013 death of 27-year-old Brioni Rutland, who was stabbed 68 times and shot in the eye before being dumped in the Tennessee River from a bridge in Sheffield. Rutland was a volunteer football coach at Deshler High School in Tuscumbia.

Williams said he killed the man in self-defense after Rutland came to his apartment to collect a gambling debt.

