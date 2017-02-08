WASHINGTON (AP) - A District of Columbia man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from a 911 call he made last summer that falsely claimed numerous bombs were set to go off at Union Station.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Tuesday that 58-year-old James Cherry pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say Cherry’s call led to the evacuation of the train station and disruption of train service.

Prosecutors say Cherry has also acknowledged making another two 911 calls with a bomb threat in downtown Washington.

Prosecutors say that under federal sentencing guidelines he likely faces between 30 and 37 months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.

