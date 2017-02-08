Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

___

Feb. 6

The Gainesville Times on the Atlanta Falcons:

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Sunday’s Super Bowl was like a great action movie that took us on a roller coaster ride, only to end with the good guy getting plugged at the end.

The Atlanta Falcons went in hoping to undo the city’s five decades of pro sports failures, save for the Braves’ lone championship in 1995. For three quarters plus, it looked as if the Vince Lombardi Trophy would be coming home to Flowery Branch.

But fate, as always, intervened. Tom Brady. A tired defense. A key catch off a lucky bounce. A sack, a fumble, a holding penalty. Every possible break going New England’s way. And a 34-28 Patriots overtime win that left fans of both teams gasping for breath.

Falcons fans were stunned, left wondering when, if ever, such fortunes will turn their way in a big game. It left the “Super Bowl champion” shirts and hats on the racks of the back rooms of sporting goods stores. And a franchise, a city and a state full of fans left to dream of next year.

Again. Always next year.

Still, the Falcons gave us a season of thrills, and their run to the Super Bowl was a rare and special treat for longtime fans who have suffered through so many lean seasons in their 51-year history.

It’s heartening to see how a sports team’s success often can unite people who have trouble seeing the world through the same eyes. In our divided cultural and political circles, it’s hard to find people who can agree on anything. But put a winning ballclub before them and they’ll dress in team colors, cheer and high-five as if they’re old friends.

It happens every few years when Americans can rally behind the success of their Olympic teams competing on the world stage. A successful ball team duplicates that feeling at a local level, and the Falcons did so at a time when we needed it most.

And of course, we’re more than proud to call them Hall County’s home team since their move to Flowery Branch in the early 2000s. We’ve been able to enjoy one of the team’s most successful stretches, in fact, with regular playoff appearances over the last decade-plus that were a scarcity over the team’s first three decades. Had they won the big trophy, it would have paired nicely with the college national championship won by Gainesville native Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers just a month earlier.

The Falcons are an easy team to root for, with compelling stories and likeable figures. It begins with Arthur Blank, the Home Depot co-founder who bought the team from the founding Smith family 15 years ago and has kept it among the league’s most successful franchises since. The continuity of leadership in the front office and coaching staff, compared to many pro teams, has helped create a culture of success. Head coach Dan Quinn came aboard two years ago and managed to take a decent team to the next level with an extra dose of mental toughness and determination.

That extends to a roster of humble, hardworking players who don’t act like divas. MVP Matt Ryan is a blue-collar quarterback who defers to his teammates for their shared success. Julio Jones has amazing physical gifts, but like the greats in other sports, parlays it into something special with a work ethic and competitive nature that rubs off on his teammates.

Such is the case up and down the roster - players who are united in their “brotherhood” and hold each other accountable. No bragging, no strutting, no prima donnas. Just winning team football.

And the fans have been fully on board, despite a bit of skepticism from outside our area. A Boston columnist famously sneered at the Falcons prior to the Super Bowl because of their lack of a following, saying in essence Atlanta was a nice town full of fair-weather fans. Tell that to the folks who are still smarting over Sunday’s loss and will for awhile.

It didn’t take long for Falcons fans to rally around this team and others to come on board as the playoff run gained momentum. Bandwagon fans? Maybe, but as long as the bandwagon is full, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been there.

It’s been a winter of discontent at many levels, roiled by politics, the economy, world conflicts, drought, water lawsuits and other challenges. But amid the bleakness, the Falcons brought a dash of color and excitement and put a spring in everyone’s step for the last few months.

Now that the ride is over, we can take a deep breath and celebrate all that it meant, even without a trophy to hoist in a parade. The Falcons gave fellow Georgians a reason to come together and cheer with one voice. Let’s remember what that felt like and try to keep the mood going as we turn our attention back to daily life.

Online:

http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

___

Feb. 7

Savannah Morning News on a proposal to increase Georgia’s scholarship cap:

A proposal to create more scholarship opportunities for Georgia students who want to attend private and parochial schools merits approval by the Georgia General Assembly.

The Georgia Student Scholarship Organization Inc. is one of the oldest and largest non-profit corporations approved by the state to accept and manage tax-credit donations that give Georgia children access to the educational choices they need. Since it opened in 2008, the organization has processed voluntary donations from corporations and private individuals that have funded more than 10,000 scholarships for Georgia children attending more than 150 private pre-K-12 schools all across the state.

Currently, the state allocates $58 million annually to provide this organization with state income tax credits, which are passed along to donors. State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, has introduced legislation (H.B. 217) that would increase the funding available to these tax credits to $150 million in the first year, along with gradual, additional hikes to reach $180 million in 2022.

Mr. Carson rightly cited the popularity of the scholarship program among Georgia parents who want to get their children out of failing public schools and send them to private or parochial schools, but can’t afford the cost. To them, this program is a godsend. The problem is that demand for help exceeds the amount of financial help available. The existing scholarship program’s $58 million annual cap has been exceeded on the first day of applications for the past three years, Mr. Carson said. This year, the demand for scholarships was more than double the previous year, he added.

“To the parents who have contributed to this program: we have heard you loud and clear,” Mr. Carson said. “You absolutely want more school choice for Georgia’s kids.”

He went on to say that “this legislation will empower more parents, not the government,” to help make educational decisions for their children. He’s right.

“I look forward to championing this legislation for every child in Georgia who wants a chance at a better education,” he said.

At the same time, another House lawmaker, State Rep. Sam Teasley, R-Marietta, has introduced a similar bill that would raise the tax-credit cap to $150 million starting in 2018, with annual increases of $7.5 million. The main question for lawmakers isn’t whether to raise the cap, but by how much.

A bill from State Sen. Hunter Hill, R-Atlanta, would require the state to contribute to an untaxed account for students attending private schools to use for tuition at qualified private schools, online programs and other education costs. That’s a separate issue that should be addressed separately from the scholarship cap question.

The amount is roughly equal to per student spending through the state’s complex funding formula. Teacher organizations and education groups have opposed similar voucher programs in the past, rightly arguing that it would strip funding from Georgia’s public schools. The ultimate question, of course, is whether state funds for education should follow the students or go to public school districts.

Finally, the Georgia Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit challenging the popular scholarship program. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the program allows tax dollars to be used for private religious schools, a violation of the state’s constitution. That is a critical point that has the potential to scrap the whole program and deal a crushing blow to Georgia’s school choice movement. The court hasn’t ruled yet, but courts nationwide have upheld every tax credit scholarship program that has previously been challenged.

Let’s hope Georgia’s high court follows suit and doesn’t harm an educational program that has done a lot of good for thousands of students and one that many Georgia parents like. For lawmakers, raising the annual cap on this voluntary scholarship program isn’t just the popular thing to do, it would provide much needed financial help for families, which would be good for their children, and expand educational opportunities.

It also would be a solid way to boost education in Georgia.

Online:

http://savannahnow.com

___

Feb. 8

The (Brunswick) News on legislation to expand the boundaries of Fort Frederica:

There was a bit of deja vu Monday in the U.S. House of Representatives when it passed legislation to expand the boundaries of Fort Frederica.

The same bill passed this past September, but it was near the end of the congressional term, which meant deadline pressures were too strong and the measure died in a Senate committee.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s, R-1, bill is set to expand the maximum allowable acres within the national monument from 250 to 305 acres. The expansion would include 21 acres purchased by the St. Simons Land Trust in 2007 for $3.5 million. That deal was made with an eye on ensuring the property wouldn’t be developed while the federal government secured the funding for the expansion. The Land Trust plans to sell the land to the Park Service when the expansion process is complete.

The bill now moves to the Senate after getting unanimous approval in the larger chamber.

This year, however, there is plenty of time to get the bill passed, and that is a very good thing.

Fort Frederica is a unique and important piece of not only Georgia’s history, but American history as well. Founded by Gen. James Oglethorpe around 1736, it was where the British repelled Spanish attempts to take over the Georgia coast from their stronghold in Florida.

Already it encompasses the site of the town that once had a population of about 1,000 people and even includes the ruins of the original King’s Magazine where projectiles and gun powder were stored.

Within the new borders, should the law pass in the Senate and get President Trump’s signature, will be a colonial cannon battery - Point Battery - and a military campground from 1743.

Not only will the expansion preserve more of our treasured history in the Golden Isles, it will make the national monument an even more attractive place to visit and add to the already ample set of options for the millions of tourists who come to our community every year and contribute to our local economy.

We agree with Carter’s sentiments.

“I am pleased the legislation was approved by the House and I hope the Senate will act swiftly to preserve and protect Fort Frederica’s legacy,” Carter said Monday.

The good news is that work has already begun. U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., introduced companion legislation at the beginning of this year’s session.

Online:

http://goldenisles.news

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus