FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have hired Jeremy Bates as their quarterbacks coach, one of four assistants Todd Bowles added to his staff.

The Jets announced Wednesday that Mick Lombardi has been hired as offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, Jason Vrable as an offensive assistant and Joe Giacobbe as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

This marks the second time Bates, the son of former NFL and college coach Jim Bates, will serve as the Jets’ quarterbacks coach. He had that role under Herman Edwards in 2005.

Bates reunites with new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton, both of whom coached under Pete Carroll at USC. Bates most recently worked in the NFL in 2012 with Chicago but has also spent time with Tampa Bay, Denver and Seattle, where he spent one season as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2010.

