U.S. military veterans who suffer from PTSD are taking part in a study to determine marijuana’s ability to treat the condition.

A California-based nonprofit research organization named the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) will test 76 individuals during the course of its historic clinical trial. The organization, which is funded by a $2 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the selection of its first participant on Tuesday.

“By exploring the effectiveness of a variety of marijuana potencies, the study seeks to generate research data comparable to what veterans in medical marijuana states currently use,” MAPS said in a statement. “Results will provide vital information on marijuana dosing, composition, side effects, and areas of benefit to clinicians and legislators considering marijuana as a potential treatment for PTSD.”

Researches at the Scottsdale Research Institute in Phoenix began testing their first subject on Monday, although a team at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore began screening potential participants Jan. 19.

“Both study locations in Phoenix and Baltimore are currently recruiting adult military veterans who experienced trauma during military service,” the statement continued. “Study volunteers will complete 17 outpatient study visits to the respective clinics over 12 weeks and a six-month follow-up visit.”

Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller of the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine will oversee the project.

“As this is the first placebo-controlled trial of cannabis for PTSD, we are breaking important ground needed to identify improved treatment options for veterans with PTSD,” Dr. Bonn-Miller said in the press release.

Army Times readers rejoiced on Tuesday as news of the study spread.

“About freaking time!” wrote Carl Munford.

“Shame it took this long,” added Ehren Newberry.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus