NEW YORK (AP) - New York City transit officials say limited westbound service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road after a non-passenger train derailed.

LIRR officials say all westbound service through Jamaica Station in Queens was suspended around 4 a.m. Wednesday due to the derailment. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The railroad says limited westbound serve was restored around 5:40 a.m., but commuters should expect delays and train cancellations during the morning rush.

There’s no word on when full restoration of service is expected.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal.

