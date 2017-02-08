The Pentagon may soon rent space at Trump Tower with the likes of Gucci and other luxury retailers on Fifth Avenue.

A spokesman for the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday that officials are looking for room in midtown Manhattan in order to properly protect the nation during President Trump’s administration. The billionaire has lived in the building for over 30 years.

“The Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,” Army Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle said Wednesday, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. “The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building.”

The officer added that securing the space will allow officials to “to meet official mission requirements.”

Although military officials have made similar arrangements for past U.S. presidents, Mr. Trump’s situation is unique because the building is owned by Trump Organization.

Trump Tower is 68 stories tall, includes 26 floors of luxury offices and overlooks Central Park.

