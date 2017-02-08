ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Torrian Gray is the new defensive backs coach for the Washington Redskins.

The team announced his hiring on Wednesday.

Gray spent last season as the University of Florida’s defensive backs coach; the school announced last week that he was leaving. Before that, he coached that position at Virginia Tech.

He replaces Perry Fewell, who was fired by the Redskins, along with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, a few days after the regular season ended.

Washington went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs.

