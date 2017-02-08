MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Tony Dews is returning to West Virginia as running backs coach.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen announced Dews‘ hiring Wednesday.

Dews replaces Ja’Juan Seider, who was hired at Florida.

Dews spent the past five years as wide receivers coach at Arizona.

He spent one season as a wide receivers and special teams coach at West Virginia in 2007, then followed Rich Rodriguez to Michigan for three seasons. He also was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Pittsburgh in 2011.

Dews also was a graduate assistant coach for the Mountaineers from 1999 to 2002.

