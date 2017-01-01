PRO FOOTBALL

BOSTON (AP) - Snow, rain and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen the joy of New England Patriots fans exulting in their team’s latest championship.

The five-time Super Bowl winners received a hero’s welcome as they paraded through downtown Boston aboard World War II-era duck boats that have become a staple of the city’s recent title celebrations.

Sounds of “Brady! Brady!” ”TB12!” and “MVP” rang out throughout the procession as fans proudly wore No. 12 jerseys over thick parkas and sweaters, holding signs declaring star quarterback Tom Brady the G.O.A.T. - the greatest of all time.

Brady grinned and just took it all in, at one point tossing footballs back and forth with fans on the route as the duck boats rumbled along.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - After only one game as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian is heading to the NFL.

To work with MVP quarterback Matt Ryan and the league’s highest-scoring offense, no less.

Less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons announced that Sarkisian would be his replacement.

The stunning move came with Sarkisian less than a month into what was to be his first full season running Alabama’s offense, a job he took over for the national championship game in place of Lane Kiffin. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he’s had his eye on Sarkisian since last spring, figuring it was only a matter of time before Shanahan moved on to a team of his own.

The two have known each other since Sarkisian coached at Washington and Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator. Sarkisian stopped by Atlanta last year to check out the Falcons’ offseason workouts, as well as training camp.

HOUSTON (AP) - Tom Brady and his missing jersey have still not been reunited.

The investigation, which is being led by the Houston police department’s Major Offenders division, has so far not turned up any leads on who swiped the jersey, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief George Buenik said.

The Texas Rangers, the state’s top law enforcement officers, are assisting in the investigation along with the NFL’s security department.

Brady’s jersey was taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after the team’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Buenik said officials are aware the jersey is considered valuable.

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) - The Bruins felt they needed to a change at the top, even if it meant doing it on a day when the city was celebrating a championship.

Boston fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien just hours before a downtown parade in honor of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

General manager Don Sweeney apologized for the timing, but said the team’s two-day break between games provided time to recover from the emotions of Julien’s dismissal. He said he wasn’t oblivious of the optics, but added “I’m not going to make a decision just based on that.”

With the team in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season, Sweeney felt he had little choice. Boston has lost two in a row and six of nine and fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Assistant Bruce Cassidy was named interim coach.

BASKETBALL

DALLAS (AP) - The Mavericks have signed rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear deal after a dazzling start under a 10-day contract.

The agreement announced comes after Ferrell averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists in five games, all starts. That included a 32-point game and a critical 3-pointer at Portland when Dallas won a season-best fourth straight game.

Ferrell tied an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers in the 108-104 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. He was undrafted out of Indiana, the alma mater of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The 23-year-old played 10 games with Brooklyn earlier this season.

The Mavericks signed Ferrell after Pierre Jackson, another guard on a 10-day deal, injured a hamstring. Starting point guard Deron Williams has missed the past six games with a left big toe sprain.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus