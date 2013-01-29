CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says accusing journalists of spreading “fake news” is an epithet on the level of calling a minority a racial slur.

“Fake news is the worst thing that you can call a journalist — it’s like an ethnic disparagement,” Mr. Cuomo said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.” “We all have these ugly terms for people. That’s the one for journalists.”

Mr. Cuomo was singled out in a tweet by President Trump on Thursday, who took issue with the journalist’s interview of Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave “service” in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

In an interview the previous day, Mr. Blumenthal claimed Judge Neil Gorsuch, whom Mr. Trump nominated to the Supreme Court, was “disheartened” by the president’s critical remarks about the judiciary.

Mr. Cuomo said he brought up the senator’s misrepresentation of his service in the Vietnam War.

“The president, with all due respect, is once again off on the facts,” he said. “And that’s not something that any of us have any desire to say on a regular basis, but it keeps being true.”

