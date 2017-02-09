INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have released 33-year-old linebacker D’Qwell Jackson, a move that will save the Colts about $5.5 million under the salary cap.

It’s the first significant decision made by new general manager Chris Ballard.

Jackson started all three seasons he was in Indy and was the defensive signal caller and leading tackler - before missing the final four games of last season to serve a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Ballard’s decision could be a precursor to others on a defense that has struggled all five years of coach Chuck Pagano’s tenure.

By releasing oft-injured defensive lineman Art Jones and cornerback Patrick Robinson, the Colts could clear another $7.6 million and would help Indy’s struggling defense get younger.

